Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 195,951 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,951 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.43% of Workday worth $265,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total value of $17,653,918.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,581,264.02. This represents a 41.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,093,578.22. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,880 shares of company stock worth $78,449,679 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Westpark Capital boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.81.

Workday Stock Up 1.0%

Workday stock opened at $230.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 106.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.97 and its 200-day moving average is $240.73. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

