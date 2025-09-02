Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 4,108 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Freshpet worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,455,000 after buying an additional 571,139 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 171.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 414,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after buying an additional 262,387 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Freshpet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,590,000 after buying an additional 196,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,073,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average of $78.33. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $264.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.75 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.