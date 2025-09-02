Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 67,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,198,271.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 243,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,520. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $149,837.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 358,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,740,905.60. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,658,635 shares of company stock valued at $103,083,889. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.410 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

