PDT Partners LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total transaction of $195,682.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,194 shares in the company, valued at $327,693.30. This represents a 37.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $276.49 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.59 and a 52-week high of $285.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.03 and a 200-day moving average of $233.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.41. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $643.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

