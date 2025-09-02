Sana Biotechnology, Inc. $SANA Stock Holdings Decreased by Baker BROS. Advisors LP

Baker BROS. Advisors LP lowered its stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,030,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SANA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ SANA opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $727.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SANA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

