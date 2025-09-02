PDT Partners LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. $CHEF

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.76. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $68.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33.

Insider Transactions at Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.76%.Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $1,138,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 52,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,893.50. The trade was a 25.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHEF

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

(Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.