Sera Prognostics, Inc. $SERA Shares Acquired by Baker BROS. Advisors LP

Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,498,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares during the quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Sera Prognostics worth $20,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth $4,563,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 4,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,863 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sera Prognostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 23,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $32,950.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 844,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,218.87. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 44,014 shares of company stock valued at $68,588 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $9.13.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 45.86% and a negative net margin of 30,306.48%. Analysts expect that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

