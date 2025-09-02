Celcuity, Inc. $CELC Shares Bought by Baker BROS. Advisors LP

Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,257,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579,182 shares during the period. Celcuity accounts for about 0.5% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 11.25% of Celcuity worth $43,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 447,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 140,642 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CELC opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. Celcuity, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $55.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celcuity, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $4,398,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,500. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CELC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

