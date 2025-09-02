Contour Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in CDW Corporation $CDW

Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 402,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,505,000. CDW comprises about 2.6% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Contour Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of CDW as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in CDW by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in CDW by 30.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 78.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in CDW by 2.5% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CDW by 4.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

CDW Trading Down 0.7%

CDW stock opened at $164.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. CDW Corporation has a 12 month low of $137.31 and a 12 month high of $230.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.11. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%.The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

