LGL Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

LGL Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,902 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Finland raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,885,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $648.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $634.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.33. The firm has a market cap of $653.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $652.69.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

