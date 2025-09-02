Contour Asset Management LLC Takes $9.46 Million Position in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK

Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 790,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,459,000. Liberty Global makes up about 0.4% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Contour Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Liberty Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 26.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,176.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 19.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 34,380 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $397,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,823.65. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 60,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $678,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,718.20. This trade represents a 64.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. Liberty Global Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($7.65). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 60.38%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

