LGL Partners LLC Sells 5,912 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

LGL Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 227,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,001,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $99.46 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.32.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

