LGL Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

LGL Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,570 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

