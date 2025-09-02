EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,400,997 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,473,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $197,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 962.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $95,000.

DFLV opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

