EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 540,548 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,298,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.8% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.78% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $356,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,292.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 741,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,507,000 after buying an additional 719,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after buying an additional 422,071 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,503,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,480,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,070,000.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $89.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $74.27 and a 12-month high of $91.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

