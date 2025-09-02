The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $64,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 185.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 48.0% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Allstate by 637.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 30,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Allstate by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 715,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Allstate by 43.4% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.73.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $203.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.76.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

