Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Trading Down 11.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) dropped 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 2,832,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,769,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.33. The company has a market cap of £3.35 million, a P/E ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.82.

About Goldstone Resources

GoldStone Resources Limited (AIM: GRL) is an AIM quoted gold exploration and development company.

The Company is focused on developing the Akrokeri-Homase project in south-western Ghana, which hosts a JORC Code compliant 602,000 oz gold resource at an average grade of 1.77 g/t. The existing resource is confined to a 4km zone of the Homase Trend, including Homase North, Homase Pit and Homase South.

