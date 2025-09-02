Roblox Corporation $RBLX Holdings Cut by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,572 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 819.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial cut Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roblox from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $124.68 on Tuesday. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of -87.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.09.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total transaction of $802,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 301,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,264,478.41. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $2,419,175.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 242,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,541,025.99. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,854,931 shares of company stock worth $383,522,881. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

