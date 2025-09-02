Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.15 Million in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $82,461,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $32,788,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,343,000 after purchasing an additional 350,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,377,000 after purchasing an additional 199,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 11.4% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,806,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,784,000 after purchasing an additional 184,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. Wall Street Zen cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Longbow Research raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.16. Whirlpool Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $135.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.85%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

