Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,839,614 shares of company stock valued at $724,163,153 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $136.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $141.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.