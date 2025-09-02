Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,013 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,155,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,276,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 433.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 891,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 724,695 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 32.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,002,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 493,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth approximately $6,525,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 153.91%.The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,500,000. The trade was a 56.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

