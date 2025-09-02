Betterment LLC Invests $224,000 in Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF $CVSB

Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Get Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

CVSB stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

About Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF

The Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (CVSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade US and foreign fixed income securities exhibiting effective management of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.