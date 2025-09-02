Betterment LLC Sells 393 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Betterment LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,873,000. Wit LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,961,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $140.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average of $126.09.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

