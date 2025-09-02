Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 158,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 68,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NYSE:TAK opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.360 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

