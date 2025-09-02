Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL Shares Bought by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,898.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 298,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 290,956 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 104,945 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 69,920 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 535.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 76,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 64,872 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 693,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,864,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

