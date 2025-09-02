Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 856.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 67,587 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of CNX Resources worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. CNX Resources Corporation. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNX

About CNX Resources

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.