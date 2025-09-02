Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 856.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 67,587 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of CNX Resources worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. CNX Resources Corporation. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60.
CNX Resources
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
