Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 30,254 Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. $UDR

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,254 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $79,487,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,155,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,997 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,073,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,451,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 524,623 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 4,764.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 411,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,589,000 after acquiring an additional 403,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get United Dominion Realty Trust alerts:

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 104.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $47.55.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

United Dominion Realty Trust ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.64 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.490-2.550 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 452.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UDR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Dominion Realty Trust

About United Dominion Realty Trust

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.