Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 11,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,753,318.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,919,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,217,231.20. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,450.58. This represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,833 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%.The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

