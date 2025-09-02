Vident Advisory LLC Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,042,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 30.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,130,000 after buying an additional 4,570,941 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Electric Power by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,144,000 after buying an additional 4,323,569 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,791,000 after buying an additional 2,165,888 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 13,499.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,150,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,954,000 after buying an additional 2,134,404 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ AEP opened at $111.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.02. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.