Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,227 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 2,170.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.80.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:BAP opened at $256.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $165.51 and a fifty-two week high of $258.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.98.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

