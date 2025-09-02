Vident Advisory LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 172.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 35.8% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Reliance in the first quarter valued at $3,240,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Reliance by 74.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its holdings in Reliance by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 17,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 595.5% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $295.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.71. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $347.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.50.

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

