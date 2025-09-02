Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 134.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,475 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 201.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

APTV stock opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $81.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

