OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $841,000 in Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF $MRSK

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF (BATS:MRSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Separately, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 236,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter.

Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MRSK opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.83.

Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF Profile

The Toews Agility Shares Managed Risk ETF (MRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund shifts allocations between fixed income and equity securities, managing risks through option overlay strategies. MRSK was launched on Jun 25, 2020 and is managed by Agility Shares.

