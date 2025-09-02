OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF $JULZ

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (BATS:JULZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.88% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF Price Performance
Shares of JULZ stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91. TrueShares Structured Outcome has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.71.
About TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.