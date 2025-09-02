OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF $JULZ

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (BATS:JULZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.88% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (July) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of JULZ stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91. TrueShares Structured Outcome has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.71.

The Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (JULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Buffer Protect July index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

