OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 36,846 Calamos Bitcoin 90 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF – January $CBXJ

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Bitcoin 90 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF – January (BATS:CBXJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Calamos Bitcoin 90 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF – January Trading Down 1.6%

BATS:CBXJ opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78.

About Calamos Bitcoin 90 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF – January

The Calamos Bitcoin 90 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF – January (CBXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to provide limited upside potential and 90% protection relative to bitcoin over an annual period.

