OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 36,846 Calamos Bitcoin 90 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF – January $CBXJ

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Bitcoin 90 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF – January (BATS:CBXJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.
Calamos Bitcoin 90 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF – January Trading Down 1.6%
BATS:CBXJ opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78.
About Calamos Bitcoin 90 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF – January
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Bitcoin 90 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF – January
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos Bitcoin 90 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF – January (BATS:CBXJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Bitcoin 90 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Bitcoin 90 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.