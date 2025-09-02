Vident Advisory LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Argus cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a one year low of $47.55 and a one year high of $99.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 711.69%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.