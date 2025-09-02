Vident Advisory LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in DRDGOLD Limited $DRD

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 769.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRD stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. DRDGOLD Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2269 per share. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 170.0%. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRD shares. Zacks Research raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on DRDGOLD from $16.25 to $18.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded DRDGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DRDGOLD has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

