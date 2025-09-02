Vident Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 259.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 96,381 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 469,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after buying an additional 101,579 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:PFG opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average of $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

