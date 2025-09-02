Vident Advisory LLC Sells 8,922 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,188.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total transaction of $5,015,636.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,015.75. This trade represents a 63.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total value of $7,922,045.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 189,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,129,520.88. This represents a 17.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 728,705 shares of company stock worth $137,798,322. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

NYSE NET opened at $208.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -614.60 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.88 and a 12 month high of $219.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

