OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires New Position in Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLKB. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,885,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,263,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Blackbaud by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,269,000 after purchasing an additional 57,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 8.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,685,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $25,302,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 6.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 299,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $581,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,706.52. The trade was a 6.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rupal S. Hollenbeck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $159,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,966 shares in the company, valued at $509,664.68. The trade was a 23.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Price Performance

BLKB stock opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.84. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $88.95.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $281.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.48 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a positive return on equity of 61.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Blackbaud has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

