Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,238,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,971 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $30,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,051.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,495,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,224 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,148,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 18th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.47.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

