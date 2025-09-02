BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,770 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.12% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $35,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $616.35 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.95 and a twelve month high of $633.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $581.86 and its 200 day moving average is $536.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MLM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $525.00 price target (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

