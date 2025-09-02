DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in DraftKings by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,728,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after acquiring an additional 434,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DKNG. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $2,006,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,081.90. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $6,174,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 504,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,670,859. The trade was a 23.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 711,108 shares of company stock worth $30,460,181. Insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.