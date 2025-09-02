OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 37,100 Shares of Chewy $CHWY

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its stake in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 150.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 104.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Chewy by 26.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $716,450.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,034.48. The trade was a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $151,670.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,567.93. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

Chewy stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.14. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.