BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 108,442 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 108,442 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Allegion were worth $36,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE opened at $169.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $172.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allegion

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.