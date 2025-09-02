Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Garmin by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Garmin by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Garmin by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 14,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 14,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $242.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.58. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $160.94 and a fifty-two week high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,785,484.50. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,390. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,918 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

