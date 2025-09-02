Evergreen Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 142,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 432.7% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 16,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.23. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.41.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

