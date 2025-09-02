Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 1,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

Quanta Services Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $378.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.76. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $424.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.