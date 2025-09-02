Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

