The Allstate Corporation $ALL Stake Lifted by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 4.4% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 464,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,156,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 802.1% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 51,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 46,066 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Allstate by 25.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 508,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,220,000 after buying an additional 101,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Down 0.1%

ALL stock opened at $203.63 on Tuesday. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.00 and a 12-month high of $214.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.69.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.73.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

